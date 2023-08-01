Toddler and man found dead at Cape Coral home

The Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that two dead bodies were found at a house.

Police were called by a housekeeper for the people who lived there. When she arrived last Saturday morning, she saw the bodies of a man and toddler.

One was floating in the pool, and the other was face down on the pool deck.

The responding officer determined that neither person was breathing, and both were beyond any life-saving efforts.

A cause of death or the identities of the two have yet to be released.

