Friday’s Furry Friends: Peanut, Billy

This Weeks dogs: Peanut and Billy

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be perfect additions to your family.

An update to last week’s Friday’s Furry Friends:

Macho has been adopted and is now living in his forever home!

This week’s dogs:

Peanut is a three-year-old male lab/terrier mix. Credit: WINK

Peanut is a 3-year-old male lab/terrier mix. He is a transfer from Labelle Animal Services and has been at GCHS for around 85 days.

Peanut is a fun-loving, tail-wagging, healthy and energetic pup who loves meeting people. He is extremely friendly and gets along with other dogs very well.

Billy is nine-year-old male Boston terrier/lab mix. Credit: WINK

Billy is a 9-year-old male Boston terrier/lab mix. He was previously adopted in 2022 but was found as a stray and eventually returned to GCHS.

Billy has the honor of being “Dolly’s Dream” dog, meaning the adopter will receive a crate, bed, bag of goodies and the adoption fee will be waived. Billy is a unique pup and loves to play.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.