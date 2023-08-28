President approves emergency declaration for Florida

FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement emergency response efforts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

President Joe Biden’s action means FEMA can coordinate disaster relief efforts to alleviate hardships in the community. The agency now has the authority to “identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the effects of the emergency.”

Forty-six counties are listed as part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration.