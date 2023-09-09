Naples Take a Soldier Fishing event honors people who served

Naples Take a Soldier Fishing event (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Come sail away at the annual Naples Take a Soldier Fishing event.

Troops arrived at Hamilton Harbor Yacht Club before dawn Saturday morning. They were escorted to the docks by Collier County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and Motors Unit. The National Anthem played as aviation units soared across the sky.

Aviation unit passes over boats assembled for Naples’ Take a Soldier Fishing event (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Collier County Sheriff’s Department wishes all participating active-duty military and wounded combat veterans a day filled with boatloads of fish.