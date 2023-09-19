US Air Force Thunderbirds expected to boost attendance at air show in Punta Gorda

Whenever one of the military jet teams appear at the Florida International Air Show at Punta Gorda Airport, there is a boost in attendance, said Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds or the Navy’s Blue Angels.

Since the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the air show on Nov. 4-5, hopes are high among officials that attendance will be large.

The difference between having a military jets team and not having one on the schedule shows in statistics culled in 2017 and 2019. Doherty said the presence of one of those teams attracts more visitors to the air show and, hence, more spending in the county.

