Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy offers a second chance for struggling students

Donna J. Beasley Private Charter School is a second-chance technical academy for students who have fallen behind academically.

The school’s goal is to guide students toward vocational trades while achieving their high school diploma.

The technical academy specializes in smaller classrooms that cater to one-on-one instruction. Students working on a technical project at Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy. Credit: WINK

Students have a variety of vocational career choices to choose from such as electrical work, plumbing and air conditioning.

The tuition-free high school has more than 250 children enrolled currently but can take up to 300 students.

Open enrollment is available through the Donna J. Beasley website.