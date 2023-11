An alligator bit a 20-year-old woman while snorkeling, and a local woman caught the bloody aftermath on camera.

The victim was snorkeling during a weekend trip to Alexander Springs, near Ocala. After the alligator attack, she was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the attack.

Julie White, a photographer living in Pine Island, was there when she said she heard a commotion in the water and took the pictures.

“We saw the alligator, and then he also noticed that the young woman just came up out of the water, and she was bleeding,” said White, “and so we got really nervous. I already had my camera in my hand, so I just started shooting the pictures.”

White told WINK News she spoke with the woman after the alligator attack. At first, she was shocked but she was also surprised to have pictures from the attack.

FWC said that an officer contacted a nuisance alligator trapper, who responded and a nine-foot alligator was removed.

FWC said to call the nuisance gator hotline at 866-392-4286 if you have concerns about an alligator.