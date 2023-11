The days before and after Thanksgiving are full of steals and deals. But which day is best for snatching up those deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday shopping starts earlier and earlier each year. It’s no longer limited to just the day after Thanksgiving. Shoppers wait to take advantage of Target’s Black Friday sales

“Now at this point we’re looking at basically a month-long session of Black Friday sales or pre-Black Friday sales,” said DealNews.com‘s Julie Ramhold.

Black Friday has stolen some of Cyber Monday’s thunder. Ramhold said you can shop from the comfort of your own home during those Black Friday sales and get the same deals.

“You don’t have to go into a store for the most part now,” added Ramhold. “I will say, there are still some very limited in-store only deals we tend to see. They may be something like a really in demand console bundle or a TV that’s just ridiculously cheap, or something like that.” What’s best for consumers? Black Friday or Cyber Monday? It depends what you are shopping for. (CREDIT: WINK News)

But NerdWallet’s Personal Finance Expert Kimberly Palmer believes you should still shop differently on both of those days because retailers are going to have different sales.

“Cyber Monday is really associated with store-wide discounts. So instead of being product specific, you’ll see 10 percent off, 15 percent off stores” Palmer clarified. “Then Black Friday is more focused on specific products. You see markdowns on something, a product that you have on your list.”

But don’t be a stickler to that rule. These experts both think if you see a deal on either of those holidays, snatch it up. The item might not get cheaper later.