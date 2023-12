Proposals for a 111-room Home2 Suites and a 171-unit townhome development were heard during a Dec. 12 Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board public information meeting.

The Home2 Suites hotel developed by Atlanta-based Peachtree Group seeks a zoning amendment for construction.

The developer proposes carving out a 2.37-acre lot for the project, which is currently being utilized as a parking lot area for Coconut Point shopping center. The existing parking lot area and interior landscape islands must be demolished and removed to accommodate the proposed development.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.