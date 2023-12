If your weekend plans included being on the water, you’ll want to re-think them.

We are under a small craft advisory and a gale warning through the weekend.

So, what does this mean?

Well, beach and boating conditions will quickly become dangerous as the storm gets closer to southwest Florida.

The National Weather Service issues these when the winds are expected to reach dangerously high speeds. Being on a boat in these winds could be deadly.

The city of Cape Coral is heeding this warning.

They have canceled this weekend’s Boat-A-Long parade.

This is the second year in a row the weather has played a role in it being called off.

The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce is also rescheduling this weekend’s boat parade. It will now be held on Tuesday.