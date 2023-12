Roads under boil water notice in Fort Myers (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A boil water notice has been announced in parts of Fort Myers after a water main break on Sunday.

According to the city of Fort Myers, the following streets are under a boil water notice: Zara Drive, Jarmiller Lane, Cayce Lane, Dellena Lane, and Jeannie Lane.

Areas nearby should exercise caution: crews are still determining the size of the break.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information becomes available.