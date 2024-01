Elier Sanchez-Suasteque mugshot. CREDIT: HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Leigh Acres man is among two men indicted on cocaine charges who could be sentenced to life in prison if they are convicted on all counts.

According to the Department of Justice, Elier Sanchez-Suasteque, 37, from Lehigh Acres, and Santiago Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 58, from Lousiville, Kentucky, are charged with possessing and intending to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

The indictment says between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, the duo schemed to distribute five kilos of the illicit substance.

On Oct. 2, the duo is accused of knowingly having more than five kilos of cocaine in their possession in Tampa.