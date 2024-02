After checking her Ring Doorbell Camera, a Gateway woman found out she had quite a few late-night visitors scurrying through her backyard.

Jennifer Overstreet was surprised to find what appeared to be a small pack of coyotes dashing through her backyard on her Ring Camera. CREDIT: JENNIFER OVERSTREET

“That was unique. The only other time I’ve seen that sort of crowd was when we lived in North Carolina,” said Overstreet.

She counted five animals that looked like coyotes walking through her backyard.

However, seeing wildlife in her backyard wasn’t something that was too far out of the norm for Overstreet. It’s actually one of the reasons why she set up the camera in the first place.

“I actually have it there to catch wildlife,” said Overstreet. “To see what’s living around us and who we’re sharing a home with.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, coyotes are found throughout Florida. They thrive in urban and rural environments and can be found in all 67 different Florida counties.

Despite the wide range of coyotes in Florida, for Overstreet, it was the first time she saw the dog-like carnivore in her backyard. However, bobcats are another story.

“We would probably see a couple of them a month,” said Overstreet.

Bobcats also call a large part of Florida home, from the swamps and the deep forests to densely populated cities.

If spotted at night, like the Ring Camera did, you might be seeing bobcats on the hunt. That’s why Overstreet takes the proper precautions while living in an area where she knows predators are lurking.

“I don’t leave my pet out unsupervised,” said Overstreet. “I don’t leave them out into the yard, outside on our lanai. They’re always on a leash.” Bobcat caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CREDIT: CREDIT: Jennifer Overstreet

Seeing wildlife as frequently as Overstreet has didn’t make her fearful. Instead, it’s given her a gentler perspective.

“Learn to coexist with nature,” Overstreet said. “We’re running the wildlife out of their homes.”

Overstreet tends to believe development may be playing a role in why the wildlife is passing by. In her particular case, Overstreet thinks the nearby development is pushing the animals right into her backyard. However, if the animals don’t go into her neighborhood, they have to risk crossing dangerous roadways.

“It’s either they come this way, or they’re crossing SR-82 and taking their lives in their hands,” said Overstreet.

The video of a bobcat directly above this line was taken in 2023.