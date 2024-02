This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Mario Cha is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation. He was found guilty of smuggling an illegal individual into the state. He spent 10 months locked up, before being released on probation, which he violated two weeks ago.

SWFL Crime Stoppers told WINK News the victim said he met Cha in Guatemala, and was offered the opportunity to come to the U.S. to make money to send back home.

Once he arrived in Bonita Springs, he said he was forced by Cha to work for minimal money, endured daily beatings by Cha, and that Cha threatened to harm his family. The man finally told someone, leading to Cha’s arrest and ultimate conviction.

Dustin Dahlberg failed to appear in Lee County court on a charge of scheme to defraud. Now, there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators said the victim told them he hired Dahlberg for renovation work. He paid several thousand dollars, but Dahlberg never returned. SWFL Crime Stoppers told WINK News, that seems to be a pattern with Dahlberg – taking money and not returning to do the job.

He’s a registered convicted felon. Look for him in East Lee County.

Geoffery Glover’s also wanted in Lee County. He did time in prison for DUI manslaughter. Court records show Glover was under the influence when he drove his car off the road and into a power pole. He killed the passenger.

After his time in prison he was placed on probation. Investigators said he recently violated the terms of his probation after getting busted in Tennessee for public intoxication.

If you have seen them:

Contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.