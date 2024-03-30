Egging houses with an ‘eggceptional’ twist

People are going throughout Lee and Collier County egging houses, but it’s not the prank you might think.

The organization Donate 4 Kidz is delivering and hiding filled plastic easter eggs to make for an easy and stress-free egg hunt in the morning.

And it’s all for a good cause.

Donate 4 Kidz has been helping foster children and families for over a decade by providing basic necessities to those in need.

For their annual fundraiser, families paid anywhere from $30 to $110 for stealthy crews to hide eggs on their lawns in time for Easter morning.

Each egg comes with candy or a prize inside. Baskets for foster children are also donated to be given out tonight to those who may not have gotten a basket otherwise.

Lisa Moorehead, Donate 4 Kidz president, said their Easter magic coming to life makes it all worth it.

“My favorite part is actually going out and watching, hearing about things that they say. Everybody sends me pictures of their kids. They’re all dressed up; have their Easter bunny ears on and getting the pictures is really fun,” she said.