The Dunbar 80th annual Easter Parade will be hosted this afternoon.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at the 4-way intersection of Ford Street and MLK Boulevard.

Road closures in the area will begin around 1:30 p.m. Complete road closures for the parade route will begin around 2:30 p.m.

The Dunbar Easter parade has a rich history, starting in 1945 when Dunbar was a predominantly Black community.

Over the decades, the parade has become a tradition for families who live and work along the parade route to come out and watch.

Organizers advise attendees to get there an hour or hour and a half early to secure a spot.

