Documents confirm teen arrested for girl’s murder was not the triggerman

Police have just released new documents in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral that reveal the man who they have arrested was not the triggerman.

Someone shot and killed Kayla Ricon-Miller on March 17, and that person remains at large Tuesday.

Police have just released new information about the one arrest made so far in this case.

They said that they do not believe that Thomas Stein is the gunman in this case.

As of now, he is the only person who has been arrested in this case.

The report reveals he was identified in a photo lineup by the girls who were with Rincon-Miller.

The report also dives into what happened after Stein’s arrest, when his mother Jessica Stein was interviewed.

She told Cape Coral police that Thomas was at her home with two of his friends that night, friends who matched the description given by the two girls who were with Rincon-Miller the night she was killed.

Jessica said she did not see her son or his friends until 10 p.m., and they did have access to her vehicle, a grey Nissan Pathfinder, which she was renting.

This same SUV is seen in a video obtained by CCPD, where the girls are seen walking at 9:30 p.m. The SUV goes by them and then makes a U-turn. By 9:33 p.m., it is seen driving away at high speed.

Now, the question is who were the two friends that were with Thomas Stein that night? Has his mother identified them and have they been located by Cape Coral police?

We are working to get those questions answered.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

