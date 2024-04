File: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol cruiser. Credit: WINK News

A 60-year-old Naples man has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office over the phone.

According to a report from the Collier County Clerk of Courts, LCSO received a call at approximately 5:49 p.m. on Monday from John Fredericks.

During the call, Fredericks stated he was looking for two checks supposedly placed into safekeeping by a deputy earlier in the day.

Fredericks said that the checks were for his estate written in the amount of $2 million and another check written in the amount of $5 million.

He was calling from the Bank of America in Naples and said the bank would only release $700 to him until he had the checks in hand.

When the evidence custodian at LCSO asked Fredericks for the case number, he became angry and reportedly threatened to blow up the sheriff’s office if his checks were not there.

According to detectives, Fredericks has a history of making false reports of significant incidents and is known to be a transient traveling between Bonita Springs and Naples.

Detectives with LCSO contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident and requested Fredericks’ arrest.

Fredericks was located at the Bank of America and transported to the Naples Jail Center.