Credit: Drafthouse.com

The Alamo Drafthouse will feature 11 high-definition screens, a smorgasbord of cocktails and brews and world-class mini-golf course.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will offer moviegoers an eclectic film experience, showcasing mainstream, independent, documentary, classic and foreign films.

Their nine-hole golf course is decorated with giant Alligators, dinosaurs and other colorful characters inspired by classic films.

It will be located in the Mercato shopping center in unit 8205.

