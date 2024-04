Suspects face dozens of violations from FWC. CREDIT: FWC

Two suspects are accused of dozens of wildlife violations involving alligator and deer remains at a taxidermy business.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, while deer hunting season was over in the area, officers got a tip of a man bringing a deer he killed to a taxidermy business.

Officers also found out the suspect brought another deer to the taxidermy business that was killed by a friend in Alabama.

In the end, FWC officers discovered 41 violations at the business.

Two suspects were charged after admitting to their violations during interviews with FWC officers.

The suspects were charged with taking deer out of season, violating the CWD importation laws and failing to report a harvest in the deer harvest reporting system.