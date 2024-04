Marine Units from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard are putting extra attention on what you do on the waters in the Gulf.

There is a lot to learn while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office educates the public on how they approach water safety.

The Lee County Marine Units taught WINK News the proper way to use a throwable life ring.

“We still see things we haven’t seen. So it’s always important to understand that you’re not always ready for anything. But do the best you can because we are one team, and everyone’s safety is our responsibility,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The Lee County Marine Unit covers 600 miles worth of water ways ranging from Bonita Springs to Boca Grande.