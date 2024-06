This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features Voyeurism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.

Johnathan Mckeel has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to a minor and took photos of a woman wearing a skirt as she shopped.

According to a post from the Arcadia Police Department, officers received multiple complaints about a man exposing himself and acting suspiciously while at three businesses.

The 36-year-old was arrested for lewd or lascivious exhibition on a victim less than 16 years old and video voyeurism.

READ MORE: Arcadia man arrested after allegedly going on perversion spree

Reyes (left) and Araneda (right) Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Carla Stephany Soto Araneda (33) and Genesi Michael Flores Reyes (32) have been arrested for stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from a Burlington Store according to the Port Charlotte Police Department.

The theft occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the store located at 19400 Cochran Boulevard.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol deputies arrived shortly after the women loaded the merchandise into their car in the parking lot and detained them both at the scene.

The women had large amounts of clothing with tags from Marshall’s and Ross clothing stores in the car and tools used to remove anti-theft devices from retail merchandise.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was $6,255.95, including $2,703.86 from Marshall’s, $3,134.32 from Ross, and $417.77 from Burlington.

Stephen Murphy Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Murphy has been arrested after allegedly preying on a young boy through an online chatroom.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, law enforcement conducted an undercover operation posing as a 12-year-old boy in May. While on Kik messenger, a man contacted the undercover agent who was posing as a young boy.

Murphy reached out and commented on the agent’s profile picture, stating, “You look a bit young. I thought I’d say hi.”

The agent then informed Murphy that he was 12 years old; afterward, Murphy asked the undercover agent for a naked picture.

The conversation went on for several weeks, with Murphy sending naked photos of himself to the masquerading agent.

After authorizing and executing a search warrant on Murphy’s home, detectives also found trafficking amounts of suspected narcotics.

Murphy is being charged with using a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a child by misrepresenting age, transmitting information harmful to minors, and drug trafficking.