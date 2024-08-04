Englewood home floods due to Tropical Storm Debby

An Englewood woman faced flooding in her home Sunday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.

Debra sent WINK News footage of what was happening at her home during the storm.

“It came down so hard you couldn’t see the pool house,” she said.

The heavy rain blitzed through the gutters, digging a hole in the ground and exposing her irrigation system. The waves kept building, crashing one after another into the submerged docks outside her home.

Debra cleaned the drains on Saturday. Rain fell consistently all Sunday morning and afternoon, building up so quickly that even newly cleaned drains couldn’t contain all of Tropical Storm Debby’s rain.

“It was a lot of rain. I mean there was like a three-foot river running down to the drains across the yard,” said Debra.

Even though the rain paused in the early evening, the waves continued pounding the broken sea wall still left over from Hurricane Ian.

For Debra, it comes a bit too close to the edge for comfort.

“The water out there in the seawall, just nervous about that,” said Debra.

She was able to dry up her home for the most part. A few plants were knocked over, but she is doing fine.

She did what officials urged the most and had a plan for Tropical Storm Debby.