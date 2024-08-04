Englewood home floods due to Tropical Storm Debby

WINK News
Fort Myers Beach saw a lot of flooding, strong winds and even some storm surge early Sunday from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.
Hurricane Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning in the northern part of Florida, but that does not mean Southwest Floridians are not enduring any severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
An Englewood woman faced flooding in her home Sunday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.
Debra sent WINK News footage of what was happening at her home during the storm.
“It came down so hard you couldn’t see the pool house,” she said.
The heavy rain blitzed through the gutters, digging a hole in the ground and exposing her irrigation system. The waves kept building, crashing one after another into the submerged docks outside her home.
Debra cleaned the drains on Saturday. Rain fell consistently all Sunday morning and afternoon, building up so quickly that even newly cleaned drains couldn’t contain all of Tropical Storm Debby’s rain.
“It was a lot of rain. I mean there was like a three-foot river running down to the drains across the yard,” said Debra.
Even though the rain paused in the early evening, the waves continued pounding the broken sea wall still left over from Hurricane Ian.
For Debra, it comes a bit too close to the edge for comfort.
“The water out there in the seawall, just nervous about that,” said Debra.
She was able to dry up her home for the most part. A few plants were knocked over, but she is doing fine.
She did what officials urged the most and had a plan for Tropical Storm Debby.