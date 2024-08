A male brown quarter back horse is recovering at Southwest Florida Horse Rescue after it was found neglected and malnourished in Collier County.

Earlier this month, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office found the neglected horse near the Golden Gate Estates.

A Collier County Sheriff Agriculture Unit deputy captured the horse, which was extremely thin and malnourished.

The horse was taken to Collier County Domestic Animal Services for evaluation and care.

The horse is now getting extensive treatment at the the Southwest Florida Horse Rescue in Punta Gorda. Currently, the horse is 300 pounds under his average weight.

The co-founder of the horse rescue, Matt Venaleck, says their number one goal for the horse to nourish it back to full health, strength and weight.

“One thing that we’re well adapted to is putting weight on horses. We’ve been doing this for 14 years,” said Venaleck. “We will feed to him at the proper amount of intervals that we need to do in order for him to gain weight in a methodical way, rather than blowing him up too fast.”

While the horse continue to get he’s proper greens, he also already getting a lot of love and support from volunteers, like Tony Lee.

“When a horse is harmed like this, the rescue nature in humanity comes out.” said Lee. We have a responsibility to take care of God’s creatures. Horses, dogs and each other.”

Venaleck says one way people can help is by offering your time.

“The biggest part of helping is volunteering,” said Venaleck. “I mean, that alone does it. For anybody who has the physical ability to provide that help and it would not only help him out in a social nature with human interaction but the other one helps out people who are looking to give.”

It will take about 3-6 months to renourish the quarter horse back to full it’s health.

While the horse continues to make a recovery, it will soon be given a new name from its current one which is Marconcas.

Venaleck said he believes once a horse is given a second chance at life a new name should fully afterwards.

Once the horse makes a full recovery, the horse rescue along with other agencies will determine if it’s adoptable.

