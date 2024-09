Kristen Miller CREDIT: DCSO

An Arcadia woman is in jail for threatening to blow up a DeSoto County sergeant’s home.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies, 58-year-old Kristen Miller said she would “mortar” DeSoto County Sgt. Samuel Buck’s house.

The threats came after Buck responded to a scene in which Miller threatened to burn down a neighboring couple’s home.

Prior to contacting authorities, Miller’s neighbor received text messages from Miller about a tenant named Anthony who allegedly connected electricity illegally.

“I told Anthony [to] watch his [expletive] back. He’s dead, and your [expletive] husband’s dead too,” said Miller in a text message.

The last text message in the chain contained the threat Miller made against the sergeant.

“I will mortar ‘Carpal Buckets’ [expletive] house,” read Miller’s text message.

Buck, who was recently promoted from corporal to sergeant, said he had previous law enforcement contact with Miller. He also stated that Miller knows where he lives, as they reside on the same street.

The sergeant is now pressing charges against Miller for her threat.