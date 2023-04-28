U.S. 41 FDOT project, decorative infrastructure enhancements move forward in Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda City Council came to a consensus Thursday regarding decorative improvements to city infrastructure for the roadway resurfacing project on U.S. 41 northbound from William Street to the Peace River Bridge. The Florida Department of Transportation project will require a local funding agreement, with the city responsible for $612,588.

The city’s cost will be put toward decorative signal poles, streetlights and a shared-use path from Retta Esplanade to the Peace River Bridge. Funding is available following the city’s decision to not move forward with the U.S. 41 bridge lighting and Route 17 complete street projects totaling $620,000.

The local funding agreement represents about 10% of the total project cost of nearly $6.7 million, with the rest funded by FDOT.

