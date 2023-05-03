Humid start to a breezy Wednesday before drier air returns

Another quiet day with no rain is ahead for Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of an incoming, weak frontal boundary, humidity will be higher in the morning before dropping during the day and returning to drier-than-usual conditions.

Additionally, due to the frontal boundary, a breeze between 10 to 20 miles per hour will persist for most of the day, gusting upwards of 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

High temperatures will push into the mid-to-upper 80s for most of Southwest Florida and the lower 90s for a handful of areas.

Rain chances are expected to hold off until Saturday when isolated storms return to the forecast.

BOATERS: Expect 1 to 3 foot wave heights and light to moderate chop in the bays.