Foxtail Coffee Co. opens in North Naples, plans 10 more in SWFL

When professional restaurateur and personal coffee nerd Diana Willis first experienced Florida-based Foxtail Coffee Co., she was impressed with the brand’s meticulousness and how well every detail was thought out. Most importantly, she loved the craft brew.

“I just love the coffee so I fell in love with it. I went to check it out and fell in love with the story and what they’re about,” said Willis, who plans to open 11 franchise locations of Foxtail Coffee Co. in Southwest Florida with her husband, Scott. The local couple also own and operate four locations of Jason’s Deli in the area.

“We’ve got such a vast experience that this would be something that we can launch in Southwest Florida. So, we’re doing that,” Diana Willis said. “We’re hospitality people through and through, and the quality of our product and what we do in the community is very important to us. So, when we’re going to align ourselves with a brand, we wanted to make sure it was the same kind of quality.”

