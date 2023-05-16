Above-average Tuesday heat with isolated storms focused inland

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s across Southwest Florida. Expect a muggy afternoon with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. While it will not feel quite as hot as Monday, the afternoon heat will still be impactful for anyone engaging in outdoor activities.

We will see isolated rain chances once again. These will be focused inland and east of I-75. Any storms that form should remain below severe criteria. Their coverage will be maximized in the evening and early overnight hours.

The coastline will likely see only a few stray showers beginning after lunchtime. Regardless, a large amount of Southwest Florida will remain dry into Wednesday morning.

Boaters can expect another pleasant day on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are in Tuesday’s forecast.