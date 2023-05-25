Botched home invasion leaves suspect, dog dead in Port Charlotte; 3 suspects in custody

Deputies are investigating a botched home invasion that left one suspect and a dog dead in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, four suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 32, attempted a home invasion in the 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, around Wednesday night. Two suspects were shot, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized in critical condition.

The other two suspects were taken into custody.

Two dogs were also struck by gunfire during the incident, and one died from its injuries.

“Original crime scene started on Beverly Avenue with the suspects fleeing the crime, and it extended on Felton Avenue and Starlite,” said Claudette Bennet with CCSO.

CCSO said the area of Beverly Avenue and Felton Avenue will remain an active crime scene until the investigation is finished. People are asked to avoid the area.

It is unknown who shot at the suspects and whether or not the suspects knew the homeowner.

Charges for the suspects are forthcoming, pending the results of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.