Poll Results: Will Trump’s 2nd indictment affect your vote?

We have the results of last week’s poll asking WINK viewers if former president Donald Trump’s second indictment will affect their vote for him as the Republican party’s nominee for president in 2024.

On June 8, Trump announced his upcoming indictment.

He was formerly charged the following week with 37 felony counts related to top secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home in West Palm Beach.

Trump was booked at the federal courthouse in Miami the following Wednesday, where he received support from hundreds of protesters.

This prompted our question.

The results came in over the weekend, and 943 of you voted. The majority (349) said the charges would not affect your vote, and there was a slightly smaller number (341) who said it would only make you more likely to vote for Trump in 2024.

Only 253 of those who voted, however, said the charges would make them less likely to vote for Trump in 2024.

To see how the votes break down percentage-wise, see the image below:

Watch for a new poll on WINKnews.com later this week.