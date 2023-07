Peace River Wildlife Center education center announcement CREDIT Peace River Wildlife Center

Peace River Wildlife Center’s education center will soon become a reality.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the education center will take place Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. at 900 W. Henry Street, Punta Gorda.

The non-profit organization strives to contribute to the survival of native Florida wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

Punta Gorda and Charlotte County Chambers of Commerce will be hosting the event.