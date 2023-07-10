New information: missing attorney’s body may never be found

It has been four months since Largo attorney Stephen Cozzi went missing.

New evidence points to Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, the man accused of murdering Cozzi, putting his body in a dumpster along Tamiami Trail, which was then picked up by a garbage truck driver and likely dumped at the Collier County Landfill.

This image provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of the plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer and dumping his body in the Everglades during a lengthy, acrimonious legal battle over medical billing. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

“He was brilliant. He’s hilarious. He was kind. He was generous,” said Michael Montgomery, Cozzi’s husband.

And now authorities believe Cozzi’s body is over 100 miles away from where he was last seen.

They believe it’s at the Collier County Landfill.

But how could he end up so far?

Well, newly filed court documents state the man accused of murdering Cozzi, Kosowski, did it just minutes after both took part in a conference call about a lengthy legal battle over medical billing.

“He loved being an attorney,” Montgomery said. “He loved fighting for the little guy.”

It is believed that Cozzi was murdered in his office bathroom.

Court documents reveal Kosowski was seen pulling a wagon covered with an orange or red blanket to his Toyota.

It is believed he then drove this car to a dumpster located near U.S. 41 and Loop Road on Tamiami Trail, where he likely dumped Cozzi’s body.

And from there, it would’ve made the journey over 70 miles to the Collier County Landfill and been compacted along with the trash to 1/3 its size.

Now, Cozzi’s husband may never get the chance to say goodbye.

Waste Management told investigators that, once compacted, finding Cozzi would be nearly impossible. Officials searched for days, to no avail.

Kosowski was found with over $280,000 in cash the day he was arrested.

He also had masks in his car along with duct tape, firearms, industrial trash bags and a vial of a very powerful muscle relaxer.