Estero planning board approves development order for 20-acre mixed-use project

A development order was approved July 11 by the Estero Planning, Zoning and Design board for a 20-acre mixed-use planned development on the southwest corner of Via Coconut Point and Corkscrew Road.

The development called Via Coconut will consist of 330 multifamily units, 27,310 square feet of commercial uses and a 1-acre public park on Via Coconut Point across from the Genova community. There will be two access points on Via Coconut, with future pedestrian and vehicular access to the west.

The multifamily apartments will be three- or four-story buildings. Public amenities include a dog park, pocket park, a meandering multiuse path and a fishing pier.

