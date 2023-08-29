Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks from Tallahassee about Hurricane Idalia

Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Tallahassee to address the community about Hurricane Idalia.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas joined the governor at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The governor said in Tuesday’s conference that you don’t have to leave the state. He advised to get to higher ground and a safe structure.

He said there are 420,000 gallons of fuel staged and ready to deploy. The gas stations that will be prioritized will be the ones along the heavy evacuation routes.

There are also eight Urban Search and Rescue teams activated and over 580 Search and Rescue personnel ready ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

There are over 20 shelters open. An additional 20 support needs shelters are mobilizing or on standby throughout Florida.

FDOT waved tolls in several counties with evacuations. They also have 1,100 generators in route for traffic signals.

Governor DeDantis continued to say that 42 school districts have announced closures, along with 16 state colleges and seven universities.

He warns that this storm will likely be a category 3 major hurricane and hit Wednesday morning, but the effects of Hurricane Idalia will be felt Tuesday, including in Southwest Florida.

Executive Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie said counties need to put in resource requests now. He said the EOC will be locked down by tomorrow morning.

He also advised not to focus on the cone and to take protective action no matter which county you’re in.

FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said 671 crew members are staged near impact zones to clear roadways.