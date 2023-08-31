Charlotte County residents begin cleanup following Idalia

Areas of Charlotte County experienced severe flooding during Hurricane Idalia. Residents of Port Charlotte know that the area is prone to flooding.

While Idalia impacts were not as devasting to Southwest Floridians compared to Hurricane Ian, the people of Charlotte County are forced to deal with issues related to flooding.

WINK News spoke with Melissa Spence, a Port Charlotte homeowner, about her experience with the storm.

“I have every towel that I own down on the floors, trying to dry everything on the back patio. We’re gonna have to squeegee it out,” Spence said. “I already told them in a few hours, we’re going to have to help me come in and get everything cleaned out and see what we can save and what we can’t save.”

Spence was woken up early Wednesday morning to debris striking her home. She later began to experience home flooding, forcing an impromptu cleanup to avoid further damage.

The Charlotte County Government website offers flooding information for residents in need. Evacuation zones for Charlotte County neighborhoods can be found through the website, and up to date local advisory information as well.