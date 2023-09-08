Man arrested for pointing gun at 3 Palmetto Ridge High students

Armando Massiate (CREDIT Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Three students from Palmetto Ridge High School reported that a man pointed a gun at them after he drove his truck at their vehicle and forced them into a dead-end street.

Armando Massiate, 40, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the three juveniles were in their car driving to school when a large, white pickup truck approached them aggressively. The student driver stopped the vehicle and began backing up.

The truck continued aggressively moving forward until the student had to stop the vehicle due to a canal right behind them.

The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun out the driver’s side window. He yelled and cursed at the students, ordering them not to move and stay in the car.

The suspect exited his vehicle and approached the students, still holding the handgun. He repeatedly pointed the gun at them as he continued to yell and curse.

One of the students rolled down the window and recognized Massiate as his neighbor.

Massiate said something along the lines of, “Oh, my bad, bro.”

Then Massiate reentered his truck and drove away. Collier County deputies later arrested him.