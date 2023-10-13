Sections of U.S. 41 expected to reopen after excessive rain

The excessive rain from Thursday forced an extended maintenance A 24-hour delay on U.S. 41 in Naples; however, the roads are set to reopen Friday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation was working on a scheduled maintenance stormwater drainage project when the storm drains began to overflow due to scattered rainstorms.

FDOT proceeded to close the section of U.S 41 from Goodlette Frank Road to 10th Street South, which was scheduled to reopen Thursday but was postponed due to weather conditions.

FDOT says provisions have been made to turn the westbound two lanes onto Goodlette Frank Road into a constant right turn to ease the flow of traffic, with traffic signal updates as well.

The section of U.S. 41 is scheduled to be reopened by noon.

