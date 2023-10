Forecast for the week (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

Get ready for a chill in the air starting early next week with our coolest temperatures locally in 7 months! The 50s are expected for most of Southwest Florida by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Break out the socks!

We will see some breezy weather on Sunday and Monday as we usher in the fall front.

Temperatures remain pleasant all week, with highs reaching the mid-80s by later in the week.

Scattered storms return Friday.

All in all, a beautiful stretch of weather ahead.