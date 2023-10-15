Bone-chilling return of Port Charlotte haunted house

Haunted houses in Southwest Florida are officially open for business. WINK News Anchor Taylor Wirtz visited a haunted house in Port Charlotte with a bone-chilling past.

John Walsh has been happily terrorizing the people of Charlotte County with his blood-curdling decorations.

“I worked in a pizza place for 30 years, I never had Halloween off. And my first Halloween off, we started and it just got bigger and bigger,” Walsh said.

The 2022 scares were cut short when he was forced to take his haunted house apart due to Charlotte County Code Enforcement. Then Hurricane Ian hit.

“I mean, considering what a lot of people went through. I didn’t care. I mean, yeah, it’s money, do it all over again. Some people lost their whole house, we lost a haunted house. I consider myself lucky,” said Walsh.

Charlotte County has given him the green light this year to rebuild.