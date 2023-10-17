Hoffmann selling 27 properties in Downtown Naples

27 properties, many of them in downtown Naples, are being sold. It could change the face of downtown.

The Hoffmann Family sold to M development, a high-end developer out of Aspen, Colorado.

Many wonder what the future looks like for those properties being sold.

WINK News set out to talk with business owners a part of the sale, and the only thing that’s certain is that change is coming.

Marilyn Hellman’s store called ‘Marilyns’ is a business that is part of the sale. It is located on Fifth Ave S.

“The Hoffmans came in and literally had a mandate. I mean, they put lighting on the street. It was obvious that they had a different agenda,” Hellman said.

This is an agenda Juliana Meek agrees with. She is the director and owner of Harmon Meek, one of the nine buildings on Third Street in Downtown Naples that were also a part of the sale to M Development.

“Because this is a family business and seeing from what my parents went through with landlords, I will say Hoffmann was probably one of the best landlords in our history. I don’t know what the new landlord will bring but we’re hopeful that it’ll work out well and be a good relationship,” Meek said.

The sale price for those two businesses along with the 25 other properties is estimated by industry leaders to be between $250 million and $300 million: a record amount.

Meek plans on staying.

“Harmon-meek Gallery has been in Naples for 60 years, and we’ve had about 6 locations during that. So, we are very flexible. We just remain flexible and go with the flow. Harmon-Meek Gallery will be here no matter who our landlord is,” Meek said.

