Backyard Social food truck park to open Thursday

John Mann and Mat Baum met a few years ago as their children were playing on the same youth sports team.  

Their friendship evolved into a business partnership. Their first collaboration, Backyard Social, opens for the first time at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 16371 Corporate Commerce Way in south Fort Myers, just off Ben Hill Griffin Road and north of Alico Road. They purchased the land for $1.1 million in November 2021.  

Backyard Social combines nine businesses into one spot. The business of Backyard Social employs about 50 people and features games, including duckpin bowling, steel-tip darts, shuffleboard and more. There’s a full bar with 10 big-screen TVs and a Love Boat Ice Cream bar.

