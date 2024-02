The Bonita Springs Historical Society is set to host its first annual Bonita Food Truck Rally and Pop-up Biergarten.

The fun-filled event will feature all kinds of different cuisine and authentic German Biergarten along with live music scheduled for 6 p.m.

All the proceeds collected help to benefit the Bonita Springs Historical Society.

The event will be held at Riverside Park on 10450 Reynolds St. in Bonita Springs.

Residents and visitors can enjoy this free event from Thursday through Saturday.

