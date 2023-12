Suspect sought by SWFL Crimestoppers. CREDIT: SWFL CRIMESTOPPERS

A massive fire that destroyed an apartment and nearly cost a man his life was set on purpose.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released still images Tuesday of a suspect carrying a large green backpack and riding a bicycle. On December 15, 2023, there was an arson on Figuera Avenue in the Tice area which caused extensive damage to the residence. This suspect was seen in the direct area of where the fire was started carrying a duffle bag. If you have any information, call us at 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jtB3e7FVcY — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 19, 2023

The fire happened early Friday morning morning in Tice, burning a unit connected to Adela’s Beauty Supply Store on Palm Beach Boulevard.

If you recognize the person in the picture or have details related to the fire, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800 780-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.