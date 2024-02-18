Electric night at 86th annual Edison Festival of Light

It was an electric night celebrating the father of the lightbulb.

Saturday was the 86th annual Edison Festival of Light, honoring Thomas Edison, who spent his winters right here in Fort Myers.

About 100,000 people lined the streets from Fort Myers High School all the way to downtown.

Celebrating over 80 years of tradition and the impact of Thomas Edison, the streets of Fort Myers were lit up for two and a half miles.

The parade was happening, rain or shine, but luckily for everyone along the route, it was a dry and fun-filled night, but more importantly, it was safe.

Fort Myers Police Department was staggered all along the route as promised, making sure everyone had a good time.