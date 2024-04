Cape Coral council members voted yes to no longer accepting applications for car washes and self-storage facilities.

Applications pending before this vote will not be impacted.

The car wash moratorium will end on January 17, 2025, and the self-storage moratorium will end on April 17, 2025.

Councilmembers can also shorten the time frame if they feel it is necessary in the future.

Council members felt that these were tough votes and a difficult decision. Many of them said they are a supporter of property rights but also support smart growth in Cape Coral.

As of last month, there are 16 car washes in the city of Cape Coral. Twelve others are in the permitting or construction phase.

With the moratorium, staff will conduct studies to determine what actions are necessary to address the issue of overcrowding of car washes and self-storage.