Welcome to the inaugural edition of WINK News Photos of the Week. This segment will highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week features some high-flying wrestling, photos from the Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk, and much more.

Reporters in Action

Credit: Haley Zarcone Credit: Tim Belizaire

WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone covered Charlotte County’s first-ever Magnet Fair. There, she met two young men who seemed to be preparing for a career in news themselves. WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola can be seen covering the contentious Naples City Council meeting regarding Pride Fest. Credit: Annalise Iraola Credit: WINK News CREDIT: UC Breaking

Naples City Council voted to approve the permit for Naples Pride Fest at Cambier Park. However, some restrictions disappointed members of Naples Pride. To read more about the reaction to the decision, click here.

Vultures took over Links Golf Club in Charlotte County, and a man was arrested after a multi-county police chase. The result of the chase can be seen from a drone.

Fort Myers Women’s March

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Hundreds gathered on Saturday morning to demonstrate as part of the Fort Myers Women’s March. Kathy Mayo, president of the Fort Myers/Naples chapter of the National Organization of Women, stressed the importance of kindness despite disagreements.

“Just remember how important kindness is to each other and use that as your guidepost,” said Mayo. “Not money, not sexism, not racism.”

NRG Wrestling Fully Charged

Credit: Kevin Quirk Credit: Kevin Quirk Credit: Tim Belizaire

NRG Wrestling was live at Scotty’s Bierwerks in Cape Coral. “The Million Subscriber Man” Randy Wentworth kept the promise he made to WINK News and won the Infrared Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. Emily Locke retained her UltraViolet Championship by defeating Carolina Cruz.

In the main event of the evening, Big Tito Lincoln defeated Jamie Stanley to become the first-ever NRG Infinite champion.

“That’s what we do at NRG,” said Lincoln. “We came out and gave the fans a great show and we handled our business. To be the champion of the people is awesome. There are no words to describe it.”

Lost Worlds Books Vintage Market

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Lost World Books with Ashley Glantz of Second Glantz held a vintage market last Sunday. Glantz is a clothing and jewelry reseller based in Bonita. Multiple vendors were at the event, including Chloe Newton of endofmarch.vintage (pictured third), and Second-Hand Gemini. Glantz said her love of the environment is why she began reselling clothes.

“I’ve been passionate about the environment since I was young, and fast fashion is one of the top causes of environmental issues that we have,” said Glantz.

Fort Myers Art Walk

Fort Myers Art Walk is a monthly event held on the first Friday of every month. It features art shows and musical performances. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center opened two art exhibitions during Friday’s event. Credit: Tim Beilzaire Credit: Tim Beilzaire Credit: Tim Beilzaire

The next edition of Photos of the Week will be published on Jan. 26.