Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jose Borrego, 21, is wanted in Lee County for not showing up to court for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Borrego is said to have gotten into a verbal fight with someone who he then followed into a convenience store, pulling a gun on them.

Borrego has been booked nine times before for burglary, theft, fraud, drugs and stealing a car just days after his 16th birthday.

He is last known to be living in North Cape Coral.

Amy Gormley, 35, is well-known to law enforcement, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Gormley went to a cosmetics store carrying a large bag. Once inside, authorities say, she loaded up more than $1,200 in perfumes and make up before walking out the door without paying.

The very next day she did the same thing at the same store.

She is wanted in Lee County after failing to appear in court.

She has been busted 13 times for things like drugs and a DUI.

Jose Nunez Vigil, 50, is wanted in Collier County for leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.

He has been on the run for months and was last known to be living in the North Naples area, working under the table as a painter.

More on Southwest Florida crime:

4 gopher tortoises found caged in nearly 100-degree temperatures

Fort Myers man arrested for dump truck arson

Family mourns at vigil for man shot by his neighbor

19-year-old man turns himself in for Immokalee sexual battery