Cape Coral survey selected residents to tour renovated Yacht Club

Since Hurricane Ian, the future of the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been a heated topic.

The City of Cape Coral decided to tear it down after being damaged by the storm, but what’s next?

On Wednesday, a select few picked through a city survey to see the building firsthand and decide what gets to stay.

Think of it as keeping a piece of history. Those details that survived the storm will now thrive in the new buildings.

Cape Coral residents at community meeting regarding yacht club. Credit: WINK

The Cape Coral Yacht Club was hit hard, and several structures were completely damaged with debris everywhere.

The stakeholder group selected through a survey by the City of Cape Coral consisting of members of city staff, the youth council and neighbors were the first people to witness the renovated yacht club.

The group will help decide what stylistic pieces from the ballroom will be used in the new buildings.