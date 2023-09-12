Lee Memorial Hospital electrical services are operational after power outages

All electrical services are operational at Lee Memorial Hospital following a severe power outage of all computer services, sending patients home Monday afternoon.

Surgeries and appointments scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the outage.

Lee Health will reschedule those appointments for the patients impacted.

The Lee Health My Chart application is back online. The app allows patients to review their personal information and communicate with the Lee Health medical team.

Lee Health reports that all patient information was well-documented during the power outage and will become available within the week.

The My Chart application failing to load following the power outage at Lee Health. Credit: WINK

Tuesday appointments are expected to continue as planned. However, people were inconvenienced because of the outage, which has raised patient concerns about the electrical infrastructure of the hospital.

“She should have gotten her medicine,” said Autum Frankel, who was visiting her daughter at the hospital. “I want to say roughly two to three hours ago that she’s still waiting on, because it’s such a long process to go down each hallway and give everything, having to double check what they’re giving in the correct dosage.”

“Those who were already confirmed for the surgery this morning, you know, has to be postponed or canceled because of the shutdown of the computer system,” said visitor Masa Kumamoto, “so I don’t know when that will be. You know, reschedule and reschedule, so that’s very concerning.”

According to Lee Health, critical patient care remained intact during the outage. Their team is investigating the cause of the unexpected power interruption.